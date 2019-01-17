David Weir to compete in London Marathon for 20th consecutive year

Weir and De Rozario will both face strong fields in London

Eight-time winner David Weir says he will compete in the London Marathon wheelchair race for the 20th consecutive year in April.

The six-time Paralympic champion was fifth on his debut in 2000 aged 19.

His first victory came in 2002 and he followed that with wins in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018.

"Every year I say to myself that even if I only do one race, it has got to be the London Marathon. It is such a special event for me," he said.

"It's amazing to be getting ready for my 20th race. It has been an incredible journey from my first London Marathon back in 2000 and I feel very proud that I have not missed a single race since that very first one."

The 39-year-old, who was involved in a car accident last month, announced in September that he was aiming to compete in the marathon at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

He said he had sought help to deal with mental health issues that had left him with what he described as "suicidal thoughts".

The 2018 women's race winner Madison de Rozario of Australia will also be defending her title on Sunday, 28 April.

The 25-year-old won last year's race just a week after winning the Commonwealth Games marathon.