Kelly Gallagher: Paralympic champion in GB squad for Para Alpine World Championships

Gallagher has already won Para Alpine World Championship medals

Kelly Gallagher has been included in the GB squad for the Para Alpine World Championships.

The Sochi Paralympic gold medallist will compete in all of the visually impaired disciplines at the championships in Slovenia and Italy.

Gallager, 33, has three silver and three bronze medals but has never won a World Championship gold medal.

Menna Fitzpatrick, a 2018 Paralympic champion, Neil Simpson and James Whitley have also been selected.

PyeongChang Paralympian Whitley and 16-year-old Simpson will both be in action on the opening day of competition on 21 January.

Gallagher and her guide Gary Smith and 20-year-old Fitzpatrick, who will be partnered by guide Jennifer Kehoe, will both begin their championships in the Ladies' Giant Slalom.

The championships, which are being held in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia and Sella Nevea, Italy, take place from 21 January - 1 February.