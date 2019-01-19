Corie Mapp third in race seven of Para Bobsleigh World Cup

Mapp won four times to clinch the title last season

Britain's defending Para Bobsleigh World Cup champion Corie Mapp claimed third place in the seventh race of the series in Germany.

Mapp, 40, who won gold in the inaugural World Cup series in 2015, is fourth overall with three races left.

He was in fifth place after a first run of 48.47 seconds in Oberhof and his second run of 48.65 was fourth fastest.

But his aggregate, 37 seconds behind winner Arturs Klots of Latvia, secured his first top-three of the season.