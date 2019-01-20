Special Olympics World Games: Ulster athletes to compete for Team Ireland in Abu Dhabi

Ulster athletes who will compete in Abu Dhabi pictured at their team launch in Dublin

Twenty-one Ulster athletes will compete for Team Ireland at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

The Ulster contingent will be part of a 91-strong squad to represent Ireland at the highest level of sports competition for Special Olympics athletes in March.

Team Ireland will join 7,000 Special Olympics athletes from 170 countries at the Games from 14-21 March.

Athletes from across the island will compete in 12 sports, including golf, football, athletics and basketball.

Badminton, bocce, equestrian, gymnastics, kayaking, swimming and table tennis will also have Irish participants.

"It is a great honour for each and every Ulster athlete that has been selected for Team Ireland, having worked so hard over the past three years to qualify for these Games and to compete at international level and represent Team Ireland in Abu Dhabi," said Shaun Cassidy, Regional Director, Special Olympics Ulster.

'Extremely focused and determined'

Emma McMenamin is Head of Delegation for Team Ireland at Abu Dhabi 2019, added: "These athletes are extremely focused and determined and like any athlete facing into a major competition, they are putting 100% into their training.

"It was great to see how excited the athletes are to be part of this huge event. To represent Team Ireland and compete on the world stage in Abu Dhabi is a big honour and one these Special Olympics athletes are not taking lightly."

Speaking at the launch, Team Ireland kayaking athlete, Fergal Gregory, aged 20, from Newry said: "I am so excited to compete in Abu Dhabi. The training has been hard but I'm ready. I have so much to look forward to as I have never been on a plane before. Also, my mum and dad and my sister, Niamh, who lives in Australia are all coming to cheer me on in Abu Dhabi."

Team Ireland members from across the Ulster region:

Ladies basketball team - Faye Boyd (29), Grace Hamilton (27), Sara Shivas (23) and Sarah Thorne (24) from Antrim Town joined by Gemma O'Keefe (45) and Amy Watters (26) from Bangor and Siobhan Dunne (27) from Strabane.

Men's basketball team - Leon McDaid (19) from Convoy, Co Donegal

Golf - Jill Connery (33) from Scarva, Co Armagh

Badminton - Sarah-Louise Rea, 19, from Lisburn, Co Armagh

Gymnastics - Patrick Quinlivan (36) from Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Ten-pin bowling - Amy Delaney (16) from Derry/Londonderry and Gemma Steele (25) from Coleraine.

Swimming - Emma Carlisle (23) from Ballygowan and Peadar Connolly (32) from Newry.

Kayaking - Fergal Gregory (20) from Newry

Open Water Swimming - Connor McClorey (22) from Newry

Equestrian - Megan McElherron (18) from Newry and Lee Mitchell (21) from Omagh.

Bocce - Richard Currie (23) from Dungannon

Athletics - Shannon Nixon (21) from Coalisland