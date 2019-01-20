Para-bobsleigh World Cup: Corie Mapp third overall after two third-place finishes

Mapp had not finished higher than fourth this season before this weekend

Britain's defending champion Corie Mapp claimed his second third-place finish in as many days at the Para-bobsleigh World Cup in Oberhof, Germany.

Mapp, 40, is third in overall rankings, with two races remaining next month that double as European Championships.

He clocked 48.63secs with his first run but was only fifth fastest in round two with 49.06 and finished 1.19secs behind winner Arturs Klots of Latvia.

The Briton has 700 points, 158 behind leader Lonnie Bissonnette of Canada.

Mapp, who lost both his legs in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2010, won gold in the inaugural World Cup Para-bobsleigh race in 2015 and sealed the World Cup title last year with four wins.

He is 94 points behind second-placed Andreas Kapfinger of Austria, while Klots, who missed the first four races of the season, is 11th overall after earning 240 points for his two wins this weekend.