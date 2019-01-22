Para Alpine World Championships: Fitzpatrick and Kehoe win giant slalom bronze

Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Jen Kehoe are Britain's most successful Winter Paralympians

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Jen Kehoe won bronze in the visually impaired giant slalom at the Para Alpine World Championships in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

The pair - Paralympic champions in the slalom - finished 11.08 seconds behind Slovakian gold medallists Henrieta Farkasova and Natalia Subrtova.

Australia's Melissa Perrine and Bobbi Kelly took silver.

Fellow Britons Kelly Gallagher and guide Gary Smith finished fourth.

Inspired to try a new sport? Find out how to get into disability sport with our special guide.

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe are Britain's most successful Winter Paralympians, having won silvers in the giant slalom and super combined, and super-g bronze, in addition to their slalom gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics last March.

They will compete in the slalom on Thursday before the World Championships switch to Sella Nevea in Italy for the speed events from 29 January.