Australian Open 2019: Alfie Hewett, Lucy Shuker & Andy Lapthorne lose in singles

Alfie Hewett won the French Open title in 2017 and followed that up with the US Open crown the following year

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

US Open champion Alfie Hewett was one of three Britons to suffer defeat as the wheelchair tennis competitions got under way at the Australian Open.

Hewett, 21, was outplayed in the 6-1 6-4 loss to world number one Shingo Kunieda of Japan.

Lucy Shuker, a 2017 semi-finalist, was overwhelmed 6-0 6-0 by Dutch top seed Diede de Groot in the women's singles.

And Andy Lapthorne lost 6-1 4-6 6-4 to number two seed David Wagner of the USA in the men's quad event.

Scot Gordon Reid, the 2016 champion, faces Frenchman Stephane Houdet in his opening match.