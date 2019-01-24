Australian Open 2019: Andy Lapthorne beaten in quad wheelchair doubles final

From the section

Andy Lapthorne and David Wagner converted four out of 10 break point chances but their opponents managed five out of seven

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Britain's Andy Lapthorne and partner David Wagner lost out in a deciding tie-break in the Australian Open quad wheelchair doubles final.

Lapthorne and American Wagner were beaten 6-3 6-7 (6-8) 12-10 by Australians Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson at Melbourne Park.

The final was the only match of the men's quad wheelchair doubles competition.

Lapthorne had earlier lost 6-1 6-1 to Davidson in the singles.