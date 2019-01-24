Para Alpine World Championships: Fitzpatrick and Kehoe win slalom silver

Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Jen Kehoe in action at the Paralympics
Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Jen Kehoe are Britain's most successful Winter Paralympians

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe have won their second medal of the Para Alpine World Championships in Slovenia, claiming silver in the visually impaired slalom.

The Olympic champions finished 5.08 seconds behind Slovakian gold medallists Henrieta Farkasova and Natalia Subrtova.

The British pair finished third in the giant slalom on Tuesday.

Fellow Britons Kelly Gallagher and guide Gary Smith finished fourth.

Australia's Melissa Perrine and Bobbi Kelly, who also won silver in the giant slalom, took bronze.

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe are Britain's most successful Winter Paralympians, having won slalom gold and silvers in the giant slalom and super combined, and super-g bronze, at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics last March.

The World Championships switch to Sella Nevea in Italy for the speed events from 29 January.

Menna & Jen: 'Two fun girls who do an amazing sport'

Media playback is not supported on this device

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe: Five photos that define us

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured