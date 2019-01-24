Para Alpine World Championships: Fitzpatrick and Kehoe win slalom silver

From the section

Menna Fitzpatrick and her guide Jen Kehoe are Britain's most successful Winter Paralympians

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe have won their second medal of the Para Alpine World Championships in Slovenia, claiming silver in the visually impaired slalom.

The Olympic champions finished 5.08 seconds behind Slovakian gold medallists Henrieta Farkasova and Natalia Subrtova.

The British pair finished third in the giant slalom on Tuesday.

Fellow Britons Kelly Gallagher and guide Gary Smith finished fourth.

Australia's Melissa Perrine and Bobbi Kelly, who also won silver in the giant slalom, took bronze.

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe are Britain's most successful Winter Paralympians, having won slalom gold and silvers in the giant slalom and super combined, and super-g bronze, at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics last March.

The World Championships switch to Sella Nevea in Italy for the speed events from 29 January.

