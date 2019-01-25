Australian Open 2019: GB's Lucy Shuker loses in wheelchair doubles semi-final

Lucy Shuker reached the women's wheelchair doubles final in Melbourne in 2010 and 2013

Australian Open 2019 Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-27 January

Britain's Lucy Shuker and South African partner Kgothatso Montjane lost in a match tie-break in the semi-finals of the women's wheelchair doubles at the Australian Open.

Despite taking the first set, they went on to lose 2-6 6-1 10-7 to second seeds Marjolein Buis and Sabine Ellerbrock.

Shuker, 38, went out of the singles in the opening round on Wednesday.

Compatriot Andy Lapthorne, already eliminated, withdrew from his final round-robin match in the quad singles.