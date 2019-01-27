World Para Swimming Championships: Malaysia stripped of hosting 2019 event
Malaysia has been stripped of hosting the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships for refusing to let Israeli athletes compete, says the International Paralympic Committee.
The IPC also ruled Malaysia authorities failed to comply with IPC protocols related to anthems, flags and providing relevant visas.
The championships were due to be held in Kuching between 29 July and 4 August.
More to follow.