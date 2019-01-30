Para Alpine World Championships: Menna Fitzpatrick & Jen Kehoe win women's downhill gold

Menna Fitzpatrick (right) is the youngest person to be named on the Queen's birthday honours list

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe won gold in the women's visually impaired downhill at the Para Alpine World Championships.

They were followed by compatriots Kelly Gallagher and her guide Gary Smith, who took silver in Sella Nevea, Italy.

Fitzpatrick, 20, and Kehoe, 35, now have three medals this Championships after success in the giant slalom and slalom in Slovenia earlier this month.

Last year the pair took gold in the slalom at Pyeongchang.

Northern Ireland's Gallagher, 33, Britain's first Winter Paralympic gold medallist, has had a long road to recovery since a high-speed crash in 2017.