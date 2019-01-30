Kelly Gallagher wins silver at Para Alpine World Championships in Italy

Kelly Gallagher's performance clinched her a seventh world championship medal

Northern Ireland woman Kelly Gallagher has won a downhill silver medal at the Para Alpine World Championships.

County Down's Gallagher, 33, and guide Gary Smith finished behind her British team-mate Menna Fitzpatrick, who is guided by Jen Kehoe.

Gallagher, a Winter Paralympic champion in Sochi in 2014, was fourth in her two earlier events at the championships.

Wednesday's race took place at Sella Nevea in Italy with her previous events at Kranjska Gora in Slovenia.

The two venues are joint hosts of the championship with the speed events taking place at the Italian resort.

Gallagher's fourth places were in the giant slalom and the slalom.

Her downhill performance on Wednesday was her seventh world championship medal.

The Bangor native won Super-G gold at the Sochi Paralympics but missed on medal successes at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

Gold medallists Fitzpatrick and Kehoe were picking up their third medal at the championships following their slalom silver and giant slalom bronze.