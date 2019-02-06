GB's Amy Truesdale misses out on third World Para-taekwondo title

From the section

Truesdale, pictured here at the 2017 World Championships was hoping to secure her place at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics by retaining her world crown

Britain's Amy Truesdale missed out on her third World Para-taekwondo title, losing in the quarter-final in Turkey.

The 2014 and 2017 champion, competing in the +58kg/K44 division, was beaten 2-0 on a golden point by Japan's Shoko Ota.

GB team-mate Joseph Lane (-73kg/k44) was also beaten at the quarter-final stage, losing 17-5 to Juan Diego Garcia Lopez.

Truesdale, 30, said she was "heartbroken" to miss a third crown.

Earlier in the competition, +75kg/K44 fighter Matt Bush became the first British man to claim a World Championship title.