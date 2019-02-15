Para-bobsleigh World Cup: Corie Mapp wins bronze for GB

Corie Mapp (right) has also represented Great Britain at sitting volleyball and competed at the 2014 and 2017 Invictus Games

Britain's Corie Mapp won overall Para-bobsleigh World Cup bronze with a sixth-place finish in the final race of the season in St Moritz.

He finished eighth in the first race in the Swiss resort on Thursday, with both races doubling as the European Championships, in which he placed fifth.

Mapp, 40, finishes the World Cup season on 868 points, 210 behind Canadian gold medallist Lonnie Bissonnette.

Austria's Andreas Kapfinger won silver.

Mapp, who lost both legs in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2010, won gold in the inaugural World Cup Para-bobsleigh race in 2015 and sealed the World Cup title last year with four wins.

The sport will not be part of the programme for the 2022 Winter Paralympics after the International Paralympic Committee said last year that it had failed to meet the criteria for admission.