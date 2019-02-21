World Shooting Para-sport World Cup: Ryan Cockbill wins bronze for GB

Cockbill has competed at two Paralympic Games

Ryan Cockbill won Britain's third medal at the World Shooting Para-sport World Cup in the UAE with bronze in the R4 mixed 10m Air Rifle standing event.

The 28-year-old's performance means he has secured another Tokyo 2020 Paralympic quota place for GB.

The Birmingham man finished with a score of 229.2 and was just 1.4 off going on to compete for the gold and silver medals in Al Ain.

Korea's Guensoo Kim took the title ahead of France's Tanguy De La Forest.

Cockbill's medal follows the gold and silver won by Tim Jeffrey and James Bevis in the R9 50m Rifle Prone event on Tuesday.

On Friday, Matt Skelhon and Lorraine Lambert will compete in the R6 Mixed 50m Rifle Prone event while Bevis, Jeffrey and Cockbill will finish their campaigns in Saturday's R5 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone.