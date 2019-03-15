Para-cycling Track Worlds: Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall win pursuit bronze

Fachie and Hall came into the event as Paralympic and World pursuit champions

Tandem pair Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall dug deep to claim 3km pursuit bronze for Britain at the Para-cycling Track World Championships.

The defending champions had finished third after the morning qualification session in Apeldoorn behind pairs from New Zealand and Belgium.

But they fought hard against Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal to win bronze by 0.67 seconds.

"We were hoping for more today," Fachie, 30, told BBC Sport.

"We are defending champions and in training there were signs we could have gone quicker but it just didn't click in qualifying.

"But we were pleased to come out fighting this afternoon against the Irish bike and have a good race and make it exciting for everyone to watch.

"We were aware of what New Zealand are capable of and the Belgians put in a fantastic time.

"It is good to see four bikes put in great times and it shows the event is moving on."

Katie Toft finished second in the women's C1 500m time trial but with just two competitors, only a gold medal was awarded.

Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby were fourth in the men's tandem pursuit.

Like Fachie and Hall, they were third in qualifying but found Dutch pair Tristan Bangma and Patrick Bos too strong in the medal race.

Louis Rolfe also finished fourth in the men's C2 1km time trial, one place ahead of World Championship debutant Matthew Robertson, while another newcomer Fin Graham was fifth in the men's C3 race.