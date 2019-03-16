Special Olympics: Team Ireland success continues in Abu Dhabi

Team Ireland competitors enjoying themselves on day two of the Special Olympics

Team Ireland excelled again on day two of the Special Olympics World Games with two gold, two silver and three bronze medals in Abu Dhabi.

Newry teenager Megan McElherron was among the medallists, winning a silver in equestrian sports.

Westmeath's John Keenan was the star performer with two golds, a silver and a bronze in Artistic Gymnastic events.

There were also bronze medals for Sally Duffy in equestrian sports and swimmer Emma Barrett.

Saturday's success brings Team Ireland's medal tally to 10 with County Down swimmer Emma Carlisle winning the first a day earlier.

Keenan, who is making his World Games debut in Abu Dhabi this year, clinched gold in the pommel horse and vaulting events, a bronze in floor exercise and was awarded the silver medal as all-round male.

"I'm over the moon - I have made my family really proud and I hope everyone in Ireland is proud of me too," said the 19-year-old.

Team Ireland is represented at the Games by 91 athletes, including 21 from Ulster, who were selected to travel to Abu Dhabi after four years of training and competition.