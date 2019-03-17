Para-cycling Track World Championships: Great Britain win silvers

Louis Rolfe leads Jody Cundy in qualifying for the MC5 team sprint

Great Britain won silver in the mixed team sprint on day four of the Para-cycling Track World Championships.

Rio Paralympic champions Louis Rolfe, Jon-Allan Butterworth and Jody Cundy could not overturn the lead of a strong team from China, at the event in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands.

Earlier, Britain's William Bjergfelt won silver in the MC5 scratch race.

He gained a lap before sprinting into silver medal position behind Australia's Alistair Donohoe.

It was a first world medal for the 40-year-old, who competed as an able-bodied athlete in mountain biking and road racing until 2015.

British rider Jon Gildea won the MC5 omnium on Sunday but as it is a test event at this year's World Championships, no medals were awarded.

Meanwhile, James Ball and pilot Pete Mitchell will race against fellow Britons Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham in the final of the MB sprint.

Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott will race in the WB sprint final.

Great Britain claimed five golds and one silver on Saturday.