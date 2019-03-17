Special Olympics: Patrick Quinlivan wins seven medals in Abu Dhabi

Patrick Quinlivan with his parents after winning a remarkable seven medals on Sunday

Team Ireland's Patrick Quinlivan won seven medals on St Patrick's Day at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

The 36-year-old gymnast from Donegal won two gold and five silver medals in another successful day for Team Ireland.

Quinlivan won gold in the pommel horse and as all-round male.

A total of 21 medals were secured by Irish athletes, with 11 won by Ulster competitors.

County Tyrone pair Richard Currie (bocce singles) and Lee Mitchell (working trials event) won gold on Sunday while there was bronze for Coalisland's Shannon Nixon in the 25m run.

Rounding off the day with a striking success, 16-year-old Amy Delaney from Derry took gold in tenpin bowling, with her team-mate Gemma Steele from Coleraine receiving a sixth place ribbon.

Richard Currie won his second gold in Abu Dhabi with victory in the occe singles

Following previous success in the pool, County Down athlete Emma Carlisle also achieved a personal best in the 200m freestyle, smashing her record by two seconds.

Kellie O'Donnell, 23, from County Tipperary was delighted to walk away with three silver medals.

Athletics competitors Brendan Maguire, from Cork, went the distance and secured a gold medal in his 1500m run while Kerry's Gary O'Sullivan triumphed with a gold medal in the 4kg shotput event.

There was further success in equestrian events - Kildare's Conor Byrne received gold in the working trails event while Dubliner Sally Duffy was awarded a bronze.