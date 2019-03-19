Special Olympics: Ireland win a further 14 medals on day four in Abu Dhabi

Megan McElherron won her second medal of the Games by claiming gold on day four

Team Ireland won a further 14 medals on day four of the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

Medal wins in athletics, equestrian, kayaking, swimming and tenpin bowling events took Ireland's medal haul at the Games to 57.

Coleraine's Gemma Steel (25) won gold in the tenpin bowling doubles with teammate Aine McDermott.

Eighteen-year-old equestrian athlete Megan McElherron, from Newry, added gold to the silver she won on Saturday.

The second equestrian gold went to Lee Mitchell in what was a stunning international debut from the 21-year-old from Omagh.

There were silver medals for equestrian teammates Conor Byrne and Sally Duffy, who were each making their second podium finishes of the Games, having won gold and bronze respectively over the weekend.

Newry's Conor McClorey and Aisling Beacom from Wicklow claimed bronze in the 1600m open water swim - the first time Ireland has competed in this event at a World Games.

There were six kayaking medals for Ireland, with Newry's Fergal Gregory securing bronze in the 500m and a fourth place in the 200m.

Oisin Feery won gold in the 200m and bronze in the 500m, Deirdre O'Callaghan took silver in the 200m and bronze in the 500m, while Michelle O'Keane scooped silver in the 500m.

In athletics, there were two medal successes on the track, with Brendan Maguire securing silver in the 400m and Alan Power winning bronze in the 5,000m.