World Para-Snowboard Championship: Britain's Owen Pick wins silver in Finland

Media playback is not supported on this device Eight years ago I was fighting for this flag - Pick

Britain's Owen Pick won a second successive World Para-Snowboard Championship silver in Finland.

Pick, Britain's flagbearer at the PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games in 2018, set a best time of 50.13 seconds in the men's banked slalom SB-LL2 category.

However it was not enough to beat China's Sun Qi, whose fastest run was 49.95secs.

Pick also won two World Cup bronze medals in La Molina earlier this month.