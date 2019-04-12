Paralympic Games: Final Fantasy XV director making first Paralympics video game

The Pegasus Dream Tour is a sports role-playing game

The director behind Final Fantasy XV is making the first ever Paralympics video game.

The Pegasus Dream Tour is a fantasy role-playing game where players take part in a virtual Paralympic Games, awakening special abilities or "Xtra Power" in an alternate world.

The project aims to raise interest in Paralympic sport before Tokyo 2020.

"This is not just an ordinary video game about sports," JP Games director Hajime Tabata said.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) says it hopes the game will enhance the popularity of Paralympic sports among younger audiences.

"We believe this game will help boost interest in the Paralympic Games and make it easier for people all over the world to enjoy and experience the heated atmosphere, passion and excitement of the event," IPC president Andrew Parsons said.

"The sport at the Paralympics is outstanding and helps transform attitudes towards persons with disabilities like no other event. I am really excited to see and play this game and see how the outstanding abilities of Para-athletes are represented."

No release date has been confirmed.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place from 5 August to 6 September 2020.