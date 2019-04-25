Maisie Summers-Newton breaks world record as Ellie Simmonds misses out

From the section

Ellie Simmonds was third as Maisie Summers-Newton triumphed in Glasgow

British Para-Swimming International Meet Venue: Tollcross Pool, Glasgow Dates: 25-28 April

European champion Maisie Summers-Newton smashed her own world record on the opening day of the British Para-Swimming International Meet in Glasgow.

The event is doubling as Great Britain trials for September's World Para-Swimming World Championship in London.

Summers-Newton, 16, set a new SM6 best in the 200m individual medley of two minutes 57.99 seconds, well within the 3:02.60 qualifying standard.

However, five-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds missed out by 0.63secs.

Summers-Newton's time beat her previous world record mark of 2:59.60.

Newcomers Reece Dunn and Brock Whiston also both secured consideration times for the Worlds.

Dunn, from Plymouth, managed it in the SM14 200m medley while Whiston beat the standard in the SM8 200m medley.