Fever-Tree Championships wheelchair tournament to be ranking event in 2019

The 2019 Fever-Tree Wheelchair Tennis Championships at Queen's will be the first grass-court ranking tournament to take place outside of Wimbledon.

Wheelchair tennis made its Queen's debut as an exhibition event in 2018.

The tournament will take place from 21-23 June and ranking points will contribute towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

"Last year's tournament was a huge success," said tournament director Stephen Farrow.

"We are delighted to be able to run it as a tour event with ranking points this year. Wheelchair tennis is a great sport for fans to watch, and the event is a fantastic addition to the Fever-Tree Championships.'

In 2018, Britain's Paralympic gold medallist Gordon Reid and silver medallist Alfie Hewett reached the singles semi-finals at Queen's, and finished second in the round-robin doubles tournament.