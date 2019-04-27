World Para-triathlon Series 2019: Hannah Moore and Alison Peasgood win gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Hannah Moore: I paid £5,000 to have my leg amputated

Great Britain's Hannah Moore and Alison Peasgood won gold at the World Para-triathlon Series event in Milan.

European champion Moore took a comfortable win in the women's PTS4 race, beating USA's Kelly Elmlinger by just under six minutes.

Paralympic silver medallist Peasgood won the women's visually-impaired event with guide Nikki Bartlett.

British trio Dave Ellis, Andrew Lewis and George Peasgood all won silver at the season-opening event.

World and European champion Ellis, alongside guide Mark Buckingham, finished exactly one minute down on Spain's Hector Catala Laparra in the men's visually-impaired race.

Paralympic gold medallist Lewis held off France's Stephane Bahier by three seconds to take second place behind another Frenchman, Jules Ribstein.

Peasgood finished nearly two minutes back on Paralympic champion Martin Schulz of Germany in the men's PTS5 race, with Mexico's Jose Abraham Estrada Sierra third.

The second World Para-triathlon Series event will take place in Yokohama, Japan on 18-19 May, before the third in Monteal, Canada on 28 June.

The Grand Final will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland from 29 August to 1 September.