London Marathon 2019: Daniel Romanchuk & Manuela Schar wins wheelchair races

Daniel Romanchuk (centre) won the Chicago and New York marathons in 2018

American Daniel Romanchuk won the men's wheelchair race at the London Marathon for the first time as Britain's eight-time winner David Weir finished fifth.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug, who has won in London twice, finished second and Japan's Tomoki Suzuki third.

Romanchuk, 20, broke clear in the last kilometre to win in one hour 33 minutes 38 seconds, four seconds ahead of Hug.

Manuela Schar of Switzerland - champion in Berlin, Chicago, New York and Tokyo - won the women's wheelchair race.

The 2017 London winner, 34, cruised to victory in one hour 44 minutes nine seconds, more than five minutes ahead of four-time winner Tatyana McFadden and last year's champion Madison de Rozario.

In the men's race, Britain's Johnboy Smith finished 11th and Simon Lawson 15th.

Six-time Paralympic champion Weir, 39, was competing in his 20th successive London Marathon, but the defending champion's preparations were hampered by a car crash in December as well as illness.

More to follow.