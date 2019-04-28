British Para-swimming International Meet: Alice Tai and Reece Dunn win golds

Alice Tai won a total of three golds in four days

Britain's Alice Tai won two gold medals and set a new world record on the final night of the British Para-swimming International Meet in Glasgow.

The 20-year-old set a new world record to qualify for the women's multi-class (MC) 50m freestyle final and broke it again with 29.43 seconds to win gold.

She threatened another world record as she won the women's MC 100m butterfly, her third gold in four days.

Reece Dunn won the men's MC 100m butterfly to take his golds to three.

Britons Jessica-Jane Applegate and Toni Shaw took silver and bronze alongside Tai in the women's 100m butterfly.

"I'm pleased with all of my swims but there's a whole host me and my coach can take away to work on," said S8 swimmer Tai, who also broke her 100m backstroke world record to win gold on Saturday.

"My 50m freestyle was a PB so I'm over the moon with that and my 100m fly was just off the world record and I screwed up my turn, so I know there's more there.

"I'm looking forward to the Worlds and hopefully lots of people will come and watch, so the atmosphere will be great."

S14 swimmer Dunn broke a British record on the way to winning gold, clocking 55.87 seconds and missing out on a world record by 0.15 of a second.

He beat world record holder Dai Tokairin of Japan by over a second, while S12 swimmer Raman Salei from Azerbaijan won bronze.

The Glasgow event is doubling as trials for the World Para-swimming Championships, which will be held in London in September.

The GB team for the event is expected to be announced this week.