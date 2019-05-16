World Team Cup: GB wheelchair tennis teams aiming for best ever medal haul

Lucy Shuker and the women's team are playing for bronze against South African opposition on Friday

Britain's wheelchair tennis players can claim their best ever medal haul at the 2019 BNP Paribas World Team Cup after all four teams reached the semi-finals.

The annual tournament is the wheelchair tennis equivalent of the Fed Cup and Davis Cup competitions.

Britain's men face Japan on Friday for a place in Saturday's final, while the juniors meet Australia in their final on Friday.

The women's and quads teams play South Africa for bronze medals on Friday.

Great Britain is the only country to have teams in the semi-finals across all four events at the tournament in Ramat Hasharon, Israel.

It could also be the first time that all four British teams win medals - a feat only ever achieved before by the Netherlands and the USA.

Britain's previous best total was three medals won in 2012.

The men's team - Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid and Dermot Bailey - will face Argentina or France in the final if they beat Japan.

"There have been some really good performances from everyone in the team this week," Hewett said.

British number two Andy Cotterill will be part of the quads team looking to win bronze on Friday. "We are still playing for a medal but we came here to win gold. Hopefully we can bounce back and take bronze," he said.