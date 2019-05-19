Sophie Hahn breaks own T38 100m world record at Loughborough International.

Sophie Hahn is a Paralympic, world, European and Commonwealth gold medallist

British Paralympic champion Sophie Hahn broke her own T38 100m world record at the Loughborough International.

Hahn, 22, won in 12.43 seconds, shaving 0.01secs off her previous world record, set at the 2017 World Para-athletics Championships in London.

The world, European and Commonwealth gold medallist was competing in only her third 100m race of the season.

"I'm so surprised and I can't believe that just happened," said Hahn, who won the Paralympic title at Rio 2016.

"I didn't expect that time going into the race. It shows that I'm in such great form.

"I wanted to push on even further but at the end I just ran out of fuel so hopefully there's more to come this season. Training is going really well and I'm really excited to see what I can do next."

In the same race, T44 100m world champion Sophie Kamlish set a new season's best of 13.33secs, while 2012 Paralympic T46 bronze medallist Ola Abidogun won the men's race, also in a season's best of 11.19secs.