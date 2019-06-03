Hannah Cockroft: Britain's five-time Paralympic champion breaks own T34 400m world record in Switzerland

Cockroft is a 10-time world champion

Five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft says it is "great to see" the T34 class "building in strength and size" after she broke her 400m world record in Switzerland at the weekend.

Cockroft, 26, won the race at the Swiss Nationals in a time of 57.48 seconds - beating her previous record of 57.73 secs, set at the same meet in 2017.

The Briton also won the T34 100m, 200m and 800m in Arbon.

"Really happy with how my 2019 season has started," she said.

"And to be able to go back to training and know what I need to work on heading towards World Championship selection."

In a post on Instagram, she added: "Great to see new competition coming through and to see the T34 class building in strength and size and also great to feel those unsure nerves in call room."

Cockroft has enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2019 season, which culminates in the World Para-athletics Championships in Dubai from 7-15 November.

"A busy month finished with a new T34 400m world record and four new seasons bests times, faster over every distance already this year than all of last year," she said.

Cockroft won T34 100m, 400m and 800m gold at the last edition of the World Para-athletics Championships in London two years ago.