Para Swimming World Series : Double medal joy for GB's Alice Tai in Berlin

Alice Tai set a European record on her way to second in the 200m freestyle in Berlin

Britain's Alice Tai won gold and silver within minutes of each other at the Para Swimming World Series finale in Berlin.

The 20-year-old won silver in the 200m freestyle before returning to the pool to claim victory in the 100m butterfly.

Her 200m time of 2:17.93 was also a European record, as she finished behind Canada's Aurelie Rivard

Compatriot Toni Shaw also won silver in the 100m butterfly, while Jessica-Jane Applegate came in fifth.

GB swimmers Brock Whiston won silver in the 100m breaststroke, while Maisie Summers-Newton secured bronze and Ellie Simmonds was seventh.

Reece Dunn set a new S14 world record and a bronze medal in the men's 200m freestyle, finishing in 1:53.57.