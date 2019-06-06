Para Swimming World Series : Double medal joy for GB's Alice Tai in Berlin
-
- From the section Disability Sport
Britain's Alice Tai won gold and silver within minutes of each other at the Para Swimming World Series finale in Berlin.
The 20-year-old won silver in the 200m freestyle before returning to the pool to claim victory in the 100m butterfly.
Her 200m time of 2:17.93 was also a European record, as she finished behind Canada's Aurelie Rivard
Compatriot Toni Shaw also won silver in the 100m butterfly, while Jessica-Jane Applegate came in fifth.
GB swimmers Brock Whiston won silver in the 100m breaststroke, while Maisie Summers-Newton secured bronze and Ellie Simmonds was seventh.
Reece Dunn set a new S14 world record and a bronze medal in the men's 200m freestyle, finishing in 1:53.57.