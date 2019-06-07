World Para-archery Championships: GB secure five quota places for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

From the section

GB's Jess Stretton will go for double gold at the World Para-archery Championships at the weekend

World Para-archery Championships Host nation: 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands Dates: 8-9 June 2019 Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website & App

Great Britain's archers have secured five quota places for next year's Tokyo Paralympics at the World Para-archery Championships in the Netherlands.

On Thursday, Paralympic champion Jessica Stretton won a GB place in the women's open compound.

GB team-mates John Stubbs and Nathan MacQueen also earned two spots in the men's equivalent.

On Friday, Dave Phillips and Hazel Chaisty earned GB quota places in the men's and women's open recurve.

Stretton, 19, will look to win her second World Championship title at the weekend in 's-Hertogenbosch, having won W1 gold in 2017.

In her new category, she set a new world record to earn a place in Saturday's individual compound final, where she will face Singapore's Nur Syahidah Alim.

Before that, she will team up with Jodie Grinham and Phoebe Pine in the team final against China.

Earlier in the week, Britain's visually impaired archers won two World Championship medals.

Steve Prowse retained his VI 2/3 title while Nicholas Thomas won bronze, beating team-mate Phillip Tranter to the medal.