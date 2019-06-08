World Para-archery Championships: Jessica Stretton wins two silver medals in the Netherlands

From the section

Phoebe Pine, Jodie Grinham and Jessica Stretton won compound open team silver

World Para-archery Championships Host nation: 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands Dates: 8-9 June 2019 Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website & App

Jessica Stretton won two silver medals at the World Para-archery Championships in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Stretton, the Rio 2016 Paralympic W1 compound champion, lost the individual compound open final in a shoot out to Singapore's Nur Syahidah Alim.

Earlier, Stretton, Jodie Grinham and Phoebe Pine lost the team compound open final to China to take silver.

On Friday, Britain's archers also secured five quota places for next year's Tokyo Paralympics.

The 2019 edition was Stretton's first World Championships in the compound open category. In 2017, she won the world title in the W1 category.

Earlier in the week, Britain's visually impaired archers won two World Championship medals.

Steve Prowse retained his VI 2/3 title while Nicholas Thomas won bronze, beating team-mate Phillip Tranter to the medal.