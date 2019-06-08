Para-swimming World Series: Alice Tai sets new S8 women's 50m freestyle world record

Tai is a two-time Paralympic medallist

Britain's Alice Tai set her second S8 world record of the Para-swimming World Series finale in Berlin, winning bronze in the women's 50m freestyle.

Tai set a new world record of 28.97 seconds in her first sub-29 time - her previous personal best was 29.43 secs.

On Friday, the 20-year-old had broken the S8 women's 50m backstroke world record and has now won four medals in the German capital.

"I'm in shock, I feel like I'm going to cry," Tai said.

"I can't stop smiling, I'm exhausted, but what the heck!"

Elsewhere, Brock Whiston broke the S8 50m breastroke world record to win gold in a time of 34.12 seconds, while Reece Dunn won his third medal of the meet with S14 gold in the 50m freestyle.

Five-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds won S6 400m gold, with compatriot Maisie Summers-Newton claiming silver.