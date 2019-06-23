Ben Pritchard: Para-rower wins bronze on international regatta debut

Para-rower Ben Pritchard won bronze at his first international regatta.

The 27-year-old from Swansea finished behind Ukraine's Roman Polianskyi and Erik Horrie of Australia in the PR1 M1x event at the Rowing World Cup II.

Great Britain team-mate Andrew Houghton finished fourth in Poznan, Poland.

"It's a great achievement and I'm really happy, Andy is an experienced racer and to be training and racing against him is incredible," Pritchard said.

"What made it difficult is this is part of our world selection, so you had that element going into this race.

"I just had to focus on what I was doing and make sure I rowed to my best ability, so if Andy did beat me I wasn't disappointed in the result.

"But I feel for Andy as well because we're good friends as well as team-mates."

Pritchard was previously a GB triathlete before a crash on his bicycle during training left him paralysed from the ribcage down.