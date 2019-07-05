European Championships: GB women reach wheelchair basketball semi-final

Great Britain finished third in Group A to qualify for the semi-finals

Great Britain women's wheelchair basketball team have reached the European Championships semi-finals in Rotterdam.

As a result, the GB team qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

They will face Germany, who they beat in the semi-finals of last year's World Championship.

GB reached the last four despite losing 48-61 to the Germany in their final group game.

"We had an unfortunate loss but we're confident in our abilities," said co-captain Helen Freeman.

In earlier group games, GB beat France 66-18, beat Spain 56-29, lost to the Netherlands 52-61 and beat Turkey 75-10.

Jude Hamer, who represented Great Britain at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games, added: "There's not massive things that we have to tidy up to beat them again. It makes it more interesting and more competitive."

The GB women's team finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Paralympics after losing to the Netherlands in the bronze medal match.