European Championships: GB women reach wheelchair basketball final for first time

Great Britain women's wheelchair basketball team finished fourth at the 2016 Paralympics

Great Britain women's wheelchair basketball team have reached the final of the European Championships for the first time.

They beat Germany 49-48 in Rotterdam. and will face either defending champions and hosts Netherlands or Spain in Sunday's final.

Britain have come third in their past six appearances in the competition.

By reaching the last four the GB team qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

They finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Paralympics after losing to the Netherlands in the bronze medal match.