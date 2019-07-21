Anniversary Games: Sophie Hahn impresses to take victory in T35-38 100m

Sophie Hahn (centre) won T38 100m gold at the Rio Paralympics

Rio Paralympic champion Sophie Hahn eased to victory in the T35-38 100m at the Anniversary Games in London.

The 22-year-old crossed the line in 12.45 seconds at London Stadium, ahead of her Welsh rival Olivia Breen, who clocked a personal best of 13.08.

"I just need to be consistent, train hard and see what can happens in Dubai [at the World Para Athletics] later this year," she told BBC Sport.

Great Britain's Stef Reid won the women's T44-64 long jump.

The two-time Paralympic silver medallist leapt to 5.36m with her second attempt. France's Angelina Lanza was second with 5.20m.

And Dillon Labrooy, fifth in the men's T54 1500m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, won the 800m wheelchair race in one minute 38.13 seconds.