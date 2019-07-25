British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships: Andy Lapthorne and Gordon Reid reach semi-finals

Gordon Reid has won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles

Top seed Andy Lapthorne and Scot Gordon Reid both triumphed at the British Open to reach their respective semi-finals.

US Open champion Lapthorne will face third seed Sam Schroeder in the quad singles after a 6-3 2-6 6-2 win over Brazilian seventh seed Ymanitu Silva.

Seventh seed Reid saw off Dutchman Tom Egberink 6-3 6-2 to set up a meeting against world number one and 2017 champion Gustavo Fernandez.

Jordanne Whiley lost 7-5 3-6 6-2 to top women's player Diede de Groot.

Meanwhile, Reid and compatriot Alfie Hewett came from a set down to defeat Joachim Gerard and Stefan Olsson 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 and reach the men's doubles semi-final.

They will now face Fernandez of Argentina and Japan's Shingo Kunieda.