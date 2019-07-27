British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships: Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid & Jordanne Whiley lose

From the section

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are the reigning US Open champions

Home pair Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid lost in the men's doubles final at the British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships, while Jordanne Whiley also suffered defeat in the women's.

Hewett and Reid lost 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 7-5 to fourth seeds Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda in Nottingham.

Britain's Whiley and her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji lost to Aniek van Koot and Diede de Groot in their final.

The Dutch duo battled to a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 victory.

Britain's Andy Lapthorne plays Niels Vink of the Netherlands in the quad singles final on Sunday.