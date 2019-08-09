Wheelchair rugby European Championships: Great Britain into semi-finals

Great Britain are chasing a seventh European title

Defending champions Great Britain eased through to the semi-finals of the wheelchair rugby European Championship in Denmark with a clean sweep of victories in the pool stage.

Britain - chasing a third successive European title - beat Switzerland 52-21 and Poland 56-21 earlier in the week.

On Friday, they completed their rout with a 63-45 win over the hosts.

GB will play Sweden on Saturday (16:45 BST) for a place in the final and automatic qualification for Tokyo 2020.

"At this tournament so far, that was one of our best performances," said Great Britain's Kylie Grimes.

"We've come here to be strong and we knew that Denmark were a good opponent. They are definitely a tough team to play against and they've got some good, hard hitters out there."

"We knew we had to go out hard and we just wanted a good start, get the ball rolling and then play our game and stick to our game plans."