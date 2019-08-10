GB wheelchair rugby team secure Paralympics qualification

GB's Stuart Robinson battles for the ball against Sweden

Great Britain's wheelchair rugby team secured a place at the 2020 Paralympic Games after beating Sweden in the last four of the European Championship.

They will now face hosts Denmark in the final after a 53-34 victory over Sweden, with the finalists both qualifying for Tokyo.

The Danes reached the final after beating France 53-49.

Great Britain, ranked fourth in the world, are hoping to win a third successive European title.

They will be favourites on Sunday, having already beaten Denmark 63-45 in Friday's final pool game.

"It was clinical," said Jim Roberts, who was part of the GB team which finished fifth at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio. "We were a bit scrappy towards the end but it was a case of going out and hitting our targets and coming away with the win.

"It's good to get the Tokyo qualification sorted and now we can focus on the game against Denmark and getting that gold medal."