Wheelchair rugby European Championships: GB win third successive title

Great Britain have won the European title seven times

Great Britain's wheelchair rugby team have won a third successive European Championship title with victory over Denmark.

Having led by just two points at half-time, a dominant fourth quarter saw them secure a 55-45 win against the hosts in Vejle.

In reaching the final, GB secured a place at next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo. They finished fifth in Rio.

GB have now won seven European titles since the inaugural tournament in 1995.

France won this year's bronze medal after beating Sweden 45-43.