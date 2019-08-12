Para-Cycling Road World Cup: Great Britain's Lora Fachie, Corrine Hall and Fin Graham win gold

Great Britain finished the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup with 12 medals, including six golds

Great Britain's Lora Fachie, Corrine Hall and Fin Graham all won their second gold medals at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup in Canada.

Tandem pair Fachie and Hall, who won in the pursuit at the Rio Paralympics, won Sunday's road race by two seconds after winning Friday's time trial.

Graham, 20, edged out team-mate Ben Watson in the time trial and took another victory in the road race.

Britain finished the World Cup with 12 medals, including six golds.

"The road race was fast from the start and I knew the climb was where the race was going to be decided," Graham said.

"With just over one lap to go I attacked with the Italian, and coming into the climb on the last lap is when I attacked the Italian knowing that whoever got to the top first was going to win."

There were also gold medals for Crystal Lane-Wright in the WC5 time trial and for trike rider David Stone in the MT2 time trial.

Next up for the team is September's UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in the Netherlands before the Para-cycling International in Yorkshire which will take place alongside the UCI Road World Championships on Saturday, 21 September.