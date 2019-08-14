World Rowing Championships: Great Britain Para-rowing squad announced
|World Rowing Championships 2019
|Venue: Linz, Austria Dates: 25 August- 1 September Start time: 13:30 BST/12:30 BST
|Coverage: BBC One Sat, 31 August; BBC Two Sun, 1 September
Great Britain have announced their eight-strong Para-rowing squad for the World Championships in Austria.
It includes competition debutant Ben Pritchard, who will race in the men's PR1 single sculls.
Former triathlete Pritchard won bronze at the World Cup in Poznan - his first major international regatta.
"Being selected to compete in Austria is a culmination of two years' hard work," said 27-year-old Pritchard, who is paralysed from the ribcage down.
The Welshman was involved in a cycling crash in 2016, which nearly killed him.
"I just came off my bike, one of those freak accidents that nine times out of 10 you'd walk away from, but unfortunately this time I didn't get up," he told BBC Sport.
Great Britain's Para-rowing crews for World Championships
PR1 men's single scull - Ben Pritchard
PR2 mixed double sculls - Lauren Rowles, Laurence Whiteley
PR3 mixed coxed four - Ellen Buttrick, Giedre Rakauskaite, James Fox, Ollie Stanhope, Erin Wysocki-Jones (cox)