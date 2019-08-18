Birmingham Grand Prix: Sophie Hahn storms to T35-38 100m win

Sophie Hahn (centre) has the world record at 12.43 seconds

British Rio Paralympics champion Sophie Hahn was in sparkling form as she eased to victory in the T35-38 100m race at the Birmingham Grand Prix.

Hahn, who broke her own T38 world record in May, crossed the line in 12.67 seconds.

Wales' Olivia Breen was second in 13.28 and another Briton Kadeena Cox, the Rio T38 400m champion, was third in 13.52.

In the men's race, European champion Thomas Young powered to victory in a time of 11.37 seconds.

In an all-British field, Rhys Jones was second in 11.84 and Ross Paterson was third with a personal best of 12.02.

Young, 19, said: "It felt so good. I got a quick start and I've been working on starts with my coach Joe McDonnell and I knew if I could get a quick start the result would be good.

"Going into the World Championships in Dubai I'm ranked third so hopefully I can win a medal out there."