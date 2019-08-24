World Para-rowing Championships: Pritchard's journey from triathlons and cycling to targeting Tokyo

Media playback is not supported on this device From freak cycling accident to the verge of the Paralympic Games

If things had been different for Para-rower Ben Pritchard he might have been getting ready for a triathlon or cycling race this week.

Instead, he will be attempting to qualify for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo via the Para-rowing World Championships in Linz, Austria.

The 27-year-old had a life-changing experience following a cycling crash in September 2016 that left him paralysed from the ribcage down.

The talented triathlete and cyclist from Swansea started indoor rowing as part of his recovery while at Stoke Mandeville hospital.

A testing time of recovery and rehabilitation followed to get where the Welshman is today, winning his first World Cup medal and about to make his World Championships debut.

"Three years does seem like a short space of time, but when you're living it every day, it's a long time and it feels like that.

"From the outside people only see the big chunks, they only see the Instagram versus reality lifestyle.

"You only put the good things up on Instagram, and actually behind that one photo are three sessions a day of hard training or standing up for 20 minutes every day in my standing frame."

Pritchard admits he still has tough days and the months following the accident were a challenge as he adapted to a different life.

"There are days when I physically can't get up because I'm spasming too much and I can't get out of bed," said Pritchard

"I'm just laying in bed waiting for it to die down.

"This time last year I didn't think I'd be anywhere near being selected - my goal was always the Paris 2024 games."

Pritchard is gearing up to make his World Championships debut on Sunday, where he will be attempting to qualify Great Britain's PR1 men's single scull boat for Tokyo 2020.

"The speed has come from nowhere, we're all ecstatic about it and while the speed is there, we're going to try and ride it," he added.

Pritchard won a bronze medal in the World Cup in Poznan, Poland, in June, contributing to his selection for the World Championships.

'Paralympics is the pinnacle'

Pritchard was chosen ahead of fellow GB rower Andrew Houghton for the World Championships.

The championships will be crucial for athletes to secure their boats spot at the Olympics and Paralympics.

There are six boats in the A final and the last spot will be fought out in the B final. Pritchard says the crucial Paralympic qualification would mean a successful championships for him.

"Andy is trusting me to qualify the boat and if he was going I'd be putting trust in him to qualify the boat," said Pritchard.

"Next year is a clean slate and we'll be going for selection against each other again. We do have a friendly comaraderie and friendly rivalry which is really nice.

"I've got the weight of every PR1 male in the UK on my shoulders because if I don't qualify the boat then none of us can go to the Paralympics.

"It's going to be a tough challenge and a daunting task but one I hope to rise to and get that top seven finish.

"We've said the semi-final is going to be my race and try and secure that spot in the A final."

'It's the best and worst thing that has ever happened to me'

Rowing played a huge part in Pritchard's recovery and something he cites as helping him through the challenges post accident.

"I'm far more comfortable in who I am now post-accident than pre-accident," said Pritchard.

"As long as I'm doing sport I just get this feel of zen or calmness. I'm the calmest I am around sport."

The ergo - and indoor rowing machine - is a crucial part to rowing training, which Pritchard finds a challenge.

But being in the boat gave him the freedom other disability sports could not.

"The boat was the best feeling, I hated the ergo because it was just pulling a chain back and forth," he added.

"All the other sports I tried I was still in a wheelchair and there was still no freedom. When you get in a boat although you're still strapped in, you're free."

'I'm not going to walk again, what can I do?'

Despite coming from a sporting background the 27-year-old never underestimated what it would take to become a Paralympic contender.

Pritchard was riding through the domestic ranks at elite level in triathlon and as a cyclist before his crash.

"When I was lying in hospital people would say "you'll definitely be in the Paralympics," he recalled.

"I was like you can't say that, just because I've had an accident doesn't mean I'm going to become a Paralympic athlete.

"I wasn't an Olympian before my accident so what makes me now have the qualities to be an Olympian or Paralympian?"

It was Pritchard's competitiveness that helped him get to where he is now and persevere through the demanding training regime of a GB athlete.

The 27-year-old comes from a sporting family. His father was a high level judoka and rugby player, while his mum played netball for the Welsh police force.

Pritchard emphasised the importance of those who have helped him through his recovery, to where he is today.

"Being competitive was born and bred into me. It was definitely in my nature and my nurture," he said.

"Whatever I get this year or maybe next year, there are so many people who supported me to get that, a piece of that medal would be for them."