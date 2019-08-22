Para-badminton World Championships: Shephard and Coombs still on course to meet in final

Media playback is not supported on this device Friends and foes fighting for a Paralympic place

Jack Shephard and Krysten Coombs remain on course to meet in the final of the World Para-badminton Championships.

They ended the group stages undefeated and will be at opposite ends of the draw for the knockout stages in Basel.

The British pair are ranked one and two in the world in the SS6 class, but there is only one spot available at the 2020 Paralympics.

On Thursday, Coombs beat Irishman Niall McVeigh in straight sets to finish top of his group.

Shephard had already won his group.

He did not play on Thursday as he had a bye because his opponent, Anthony Otwal of Kenya, had withdrawn from the competition.

Shepherd will face Yaemmali Bunthan of Thailand on Friday in the last 16 and Coombs takes on South Korean Dae Sung Lee.