Para-badminton World Championships: Jack Shephard into final but Krysten Coombs knocked out

Jack Shephard moved one step closer to retaining his Para-badminton World Championship title by reaching the final - but there was a shock defeat for compatriot Krysten Coombs.

Top seed Shephard, 22, beat India's Nagar Krishna 21-13 21-13 in the semi-finals.

He will play Wong Chun Yim in Sunday's final in Basel, Switzerland.

But world number two Coombs, was beaten 21-19 22-20 by Brazilian Vitor Goncalves Tavares in his quarter-final.

Shephard beat Coombs, 28, in the 2017 World Championship final but only one of them can represent Great Britain in the SS6 class at next year's Paralympics in Tokyo, where Para-badminton will make its debut at the Games.

In the SS6 women's doubles, Rachel Choong and Rebecca Bedford were crowned world champions while multiple gold medal winner Choong will play in the women's singles final on Sunday.

Choong and Andrew Martin will face Bedford and Scotland's Robert Laing in the mixed doubles final.

Women's SS6 para-badminton has not been included on the programme at next year's Paralympics.

In the men's SL3 class, Dan Bethell will play India's Pramod Bhagat in the final.